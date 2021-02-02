MackeyRMS And InsiderScore Announce Strategic Merger - Merger Creates Best-Of-Breed Data, Analytics, And Software Platform For Institutional Investment Teams Conducting Fundamental Research For Actively Managed Portfolios

MackeyRMS, a provider of SaaS-based research management software, and InsiderScore, a provider of actionable data and analytics on publicly traded U.S. companies, today announced a strategic merger to create a best-of-breed investment and research management data, analytics, and software platform.
Facilitated by Resurgens Technology Partners, MackeyRMS’ private equity partner, this strategic merger addresses growing market demand among traditional and alternative investment organizations for a platform solution combining investment and research management data, analytics, and software.
MackeyRMS is the industry’s best-in-class cloud-based research management platform, and InsiderScore is the market leader in delivering data and analytics on corporate, financial, and regulatory filings for publicly traded companies in the US. These two highly complementary product offerings deliver a powerful suite of data, analytics, and software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios.
Together, MackeyRMS and InsiderScore are uniquely positioned to deliver investment organizations with a platform solution that provides actionable investment insights, improves individual analyst productivity, tightens investment team collaboration, and increases operational and organizational efficiency and control over investment IP.
“We are delighted to join forces with InsiderScore to build the essential one-stop, end-to-end research platform supporting the fundamental investment research process,” said Chris Mackey, founder and CEO, MackeyRMS. “And while we will continue to fully support the individual needs of both InsiderScore and MackeyRMS clients, the combined platform we’re building will empower modern investment teams to do their best work.”
According to Rusty Szurek, founder and CEO, InsiderScore, the merger was driven by the two companies’ complementary product portfolios, their focus on the same target market and client segments, the opportunity to increase the value proposition for the companies’ shared clients, and the opportunity to deliver added value to non-mutual clients.
“We are excited about the natural synergies our teams and offerings already have and the added value our combined company will deliver to the investment management community,” said Szurek. “Our combined company will have greater technical resources, deeper domain expertise, broader capabilities, and better positioning to drive product innovation.”
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company, served as exclusive financial advisor to InsiderScore. Financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.