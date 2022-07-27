BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice And Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados Top M&A Legal Advisers By Value And Volume In South & Central America For H1 2022, Finds GlobalData

Date 27/07/2022

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the South & Central America region for H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest Legal Advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. 

 

GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice achieved the leading position by value by advising on $3.3 billion worth of deals, while Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados obtained the top rank by volume by advising on a total of 34 deals.

According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, a total of 587 M&A deals worth $40 billion were announced in the region during H1 2022. 

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados was among the only two firms registering double-digit deal volume and the only firm to advise on more than 30 deals during H1 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a big margin by this metric. However, it lagged behind in terms of value and could not feature among the top 10 by value. Meanwhile, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice, apart from leading by value, also managed to occupy the fourth position by volume.”

STTH_CEN_America_MandA_GlobalData_27Jul22

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Demarest Advogados occupied the second position by value by advising on $2.7 billion worth of deals, followed by Tauil & Chequer Advogados with $2.4 billion, Campos Mello Advogados with $2.3 billion, and Cuatrecasas with $2.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian occupied the second position in terms of volume with 10 deals, followed by Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados with eight deals, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice with seven deals, and Demarest Advogados with seven deals.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif