Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice And Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados Top M&A Legal Advisers By Value And Volume In South & Central America For H1 2022, Finds GlobalData

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the South & Central America region for H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest Legal Advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice achieved the leading position by value by advising on $3.3 billion worth of deals, while Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados obtained the top rank by volume by advising on a total of 34 deals.

According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, a total of 587 M&A deals worth $40 billion were announced in the region during H1 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados was among the only two firms registering double-digit deal volume and the only firm to advise on more than 30 deals during H1 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a big margin by this metric. However, it lagged behind in terms of value and could not feature among the top 10 by value. Meanwhile, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice, apart from leading by value, also managed to occupy the fourth position by volume.”





An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Demarest Advogados occupied the second position by value by advising on $2.7 billion worth of deals, followed by Tauil & Chequer Advogados with $2.4 billion, Campos Mello Advogados with $2.3 billion, and Cuatrecasas with $2.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian occupied the second position in terms of volume with 10 deals, followed by Barbosa Mussnich & Aragao Advogados with eight deals, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice with seven deals, and Demarest Advogados with seven deals.