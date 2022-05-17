Luzerner Kantonalbank Launches Digital Solution For Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) In Collaboration With vestr

Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKB) enhances its structured products business with AMCs. Active management is on the rise globally and LUKB chooses a digital path. LUKB sees great potential in active management and seeks to make the best possible offerings to their clients. Catering to an increasing demand for digital products and services, LUKB chooses a partnership approach and develops their digital offerings together with the Swiss FinTech startup vestr.

The successful Swiss regional bank has found a solid partner in the fast-growing technology player vestr for the scale up of their active management business through certificates. The development of a cloud-based platform allows LUKB to swiftly and elegantly launch and issue AMCs. This type of structured product offers attractive opportunities for investors to benefit from exposure across industries, regions, or asset classes.

LUKB’s B2B clients have the full overview of their investment portfolios via the platform. Asset managers can adjust their portfolios in a few clicks, anywhere and anytime. They can also create customised reports which they can share with their investors for a detailed overview of their respective portfolio.

The collaboration between LUKB and FinTech startup vestr demonstrates the importance of digitising the active investment management space. This cooperation of LUKB and vestr contributes to more diversified and dynamic investment portfolios for investors.

“The AMC business is a volume business. This means that you need a large number of AMCs to reach your business goals. This is only possible through integrated automatisation. A software specifically built for AMCs further reduces operational risks. That is why we found the ideal partner in vestr.” - Claudio Topatigh, Head Competence Centre Structured Products at Luzerner Kantonalbank.

Rico Blaser, Co-Founder and CEO of vestr, shares that “Active management is growing globally. By digitising this process, we enable our clients to make it even more accessible for investors. LUKB’s structured products business stands out with its focus on client needs, and we are proud to support LUKB in this area.”