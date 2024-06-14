LuxSE Reports 7% Revenue Growth For 2023

Despite a challenging macro-economic and geopolitical context, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange maintained a strong activity level in 2023, increased its global market share in international debt listings, and kept its position as the reference exchange for sustainable securities.

At the annual general meeting of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) held earlier today, the stock exchange released its financial results for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023, reporting a solid performance against the backdrop of a complex geopolitical and economic environment.

LuxSE reported operational revenues of EUR 40.8 million for 2023, which represents a year-over-year revenue growth of 7%. The stock exchange also reported a net profit of EUR 10.6 million for the same period, driven by robust operational results.

“We are delighted to report that the Luxembourg Stock Exchange has demonstrated a strong performance last year, marked by a significant increase in activity levels across listing, data and trading, which we see as a direct result of our strategic developments. Beyond achieving substantial revenue growth, LuxSE remained the reference exchange for sustainable finance and further expanded its leadership position in international bond listings. We also explored AI solutions and advanced the digital transformation of our core listing system, and we remain committed to driving progress and innovation in these critical areas,” commented Julie Becker, CEO of LuxSE.

Listing activity at a 15-year high

LuxSE welcomed 13,900 new listings in 2023, a 13% increase year over year and representing the highest number of new listings in a single year since 2007. This led LuxSE to increase its global market share in listed international bonds, capturing 34% of the market in 2023, according to figures from Dealogic.

With 42,494 securities admitted on its markets and on the Securities Official List as of 31 December 2023, including more than 38,000 debt instruments, LuxSE reported a 4% increase year over year in the total number of listed securities at year end.

“LuxSE remains the undisputed leader in the listing of international debt securities. However, competition is getting fiercer and through the implementation of our 4-year strategic plan, we are working to strengthen our core activities while exploring new business opportunities. LuxSE has a key role to play both in Luxembourg and in global markets, and we are capitalising on its unique expertise and positioning to ensure that it will remain a relevant,

innovative and sustainable exchange in the long term,” stated Alain Kinsch, President of the Board of Directors of LuxSE.

Doubling down on sustainable finance

The macroeconomic environment caused a slowdown in the global sustainable bond market in 2023, resulting in a 6% decline in global issuance volumes compared to 2022, according

to estimates from Dealogic. Despite the global trend, LGX displayed 554 new green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds in the course of 2023, a 4% increase compared to 2022. The new GSSS bonds on LGX raised a total of EUR 207 billion for specific green and social projects and sustainable developments across the world, which is consistent with the previous year.

Strengthening the trading offering

In the context of the discussions around the Capital Markets Union and the European Union’s Retail Investment Strategy, in 2023, LuxSE made it a priority to further facilitate access to its trading platform. The exchange welcomed four new trading members and made available LuxTrader, a tool which greatly reduces the costs and complexities of setting up a technical connection to LuxSE’s markets for brokers and banks. This and other developments resulted in a 20% increase in the number of trades executed on LuxSE’s markets in 2023.

Sustainability an integrated part of the strategy

Along with its financial results, LuxSE also published its Sustainability Report 2023. The report reflects the progress made towards the three pillars of the exchange’s sustainability strategy, namely climate transition, education and gender equality, and describes how LuxSE is embedding its sustainability strategy into its operations and business strategy.

