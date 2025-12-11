Luis de Guindos: Simplification Of The European Prudential Regulatory, Supervisory, And Reporting Framework

Governing Council High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on Simplification
- ECB’s Governing Council has endorsed the HLTF recommendations for regulatory, supervisory and reporting framework.
- Report informs 2026 Commission Report on the banking sector in the Single Market.
- The recommendations abide by the following principles:
- Resilience should be maintained, simplification is not deregulation
- Effectiveness in meeting prudential objectives needs to be maintained
- European harmonisation and financial integration should be fostered
- International cooperation should be upheld
