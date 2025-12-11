Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Luis de Guindos: Simplification Of The European Prudential Regulatory, Supervisory, And Reporting Framework

Date 11/12/2025

Governing Council High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on Simplification

  • ECB’s Governing Council has endorsed the HLTF recommendations for regulatory, supervisory and reporting framework.
  • Report informs 2026 Commission Report on the banking sector in the Single Market.
  • The recommendations abide by the following principles:
    • Resilience should be maintained, simplification is not deregulation
    • Effectiveness in meeting prudential objectives needs to be maintained
    • European harmonisation and financial integration should be fostered
    • International cooperation should be upheld

Click here for full details.

