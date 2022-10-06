Lucinity Bolsters North American Team With Head Of Sales Appointment - Industry Veteran Aaron Stroud Joins The Global Company To Support The Demand For Innovative AML Solutions

Lucinity, an anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance software company, has appointed Aaron Stroud as the Head of its North American team.

Aaron’s appointment is an important step for Lucinity as it continues to expand its global footprint. This will support the increasing demand from the North American market for Lucinity’s innovative and robust compliance solutions. The Lucinity platform helps improve compliance teams’ productivity and increases employee engagement.

Aaron brings 20 years of experience supporting financial services, risk, and financial crime compliance. Working for a series of high-growth technology firms, he has become a trusted resource for AML compliance professionals in the US and Canada.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), CEO and Founder of Lucinity comments: “We are thrilled to have Aaron join Lucinity to head our American division. His presence in the market is pivotal to realizing our potential and meeting the growing demand in the region.”

Speaking about his new role, Aaron Stroud added: “For the last decade, compliance leaders in the United States have been talking about changing the face of AML with AI, but little has changed. I am extremely excited about Lucinity’s augmented intelligence platform that creates harmony between AI and human intuition. Banks and FinTechs will be able to identify relevant risks, bring costs under control, surpass innovation goals, and provide their AML teams with a more meaningful work experience. I can’t wait to put Lucinity to work for the great people and companies I know.”

This announcement comes after the recent appointment of Hjörtur Líndal Stefánsson as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joining from Amazon.