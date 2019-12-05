Lucas Bruggeman Takes Over As CEO At BX Swiss - Board Of Directors Appoints Successor To Harald Schnabel

Lucas Bruggeman (aged 50) will become the new CEO of BX Swiss AG on 1 February 2020, subject to approval by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The decision was taken by the Board of Directors of BX Swiss AG at its last meeting. He will succeed Harald Schnabel, who is stepping down at his own request but will remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity.
‘Lucas Bruggeman is a proven expert with years of management experience in the financial industry. We are delighted that he is bringing his skills and his network of contacts to BX Swiss to further strengthen its position as a trading venue for retail investors, asset managers and pension funds in Switzerland,’ says Dr Michael Völter, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of BX Swiss AG. ‘At the same time, we would like to thank Harald Schnabel for all that he has done to lay the foundations for the future development of BX Swiss.’
Lucas Bruggeman will join BX Swiss as CEO from the fintech company and alternative data provider Sentifi AG. He began working for Sentifi in 2013 and as a partner in the firm is currently responsible for sales and marketing. He started his career in 1995 as a bond trader with ABN Amro Bank and was subsequently posted to Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London. From 2006 to 2011, he was responsible for the bank's Private Investor Products division in Switzerland. From 2011 to 2013, Lucas Bruggeman was a member of the Board of Management at Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Schweiz) AG in Zurich.
For further information about BX Swiss visit www.bxswiss.ch.