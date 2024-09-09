LTP Selects Avelacom For Low Latency Network To Enhance Cross-Venue Crypto Trading

Digital asset institutions, which are LTP’s clients, will get enhanced trading performance through optimized connectivity between centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) markets.

Avelacom, the low latency network solutions provider for global financial markets, has been selected by LTP, the leading prime broker for digital assets in Asia Pacific, to provide low latency network services. This collaboration will benefit LTP’s clients –– hedge funds, quantitative funds like HFT companies, FoFs, and family offices –– by improving trading speeds and reliability across crypto markets.

Speed and efficiency are critical in the fast-evolving crypto trading landscape. LTP’s platform is designed to provide clients with an unparalleled trading experience, ensuring maximum uptime and optimal trade execution of global crypto markets.

Selecting Avelacom underscores LTP’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in digital asset trading services by taking advantage of cutting-edge connectivity. This collaboration will not only strengthen LTP’s trading infrastructure but also support increased cross-venue trading volumes.

Avelacom is recognized as a pioneer in the crypto industry for low latency solutions, offering unmatched network coverage of crypto venues, with a particularly strong presence in the Asia Pacific region. This includes recent expansions, such as a new point of presence in Korean and an office in Hong Kong.

Jack Yang, CEO and co-founder of LTP, comments: “We always aim to provide cutting-edge services, prioritize speed, and strengthen redundancy, ensuring that digital asset institutions operate efficiently and effectively across all global 24/7 crypto markets.”

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, comments: “This agreement democratizes our low latency solutions, by extending the connectivity edge to a wider audience of crypto clients. By bundling our hardware-based solutions with LTP’s software node systems, we can deliver faster and more intelligent on-chain trading experiences.”