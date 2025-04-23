LSEG Risk Intelligence And Docusign Partner To Elevate Digital Contract Security With Real-Time Bank Verification

Real-time bank account verification from LSEG Risk Intelligence, a leader in compliance, risk and fraud prevention solutions, is now available directly within Docusign’s eSignature product. The offering, accessible through Docusign's Third-Party App Marketplace, will provide significant benefits to US customers of Docusign and LSEG Risk Intelligence.

US-based customers using Docusign products will now be able to verify US bank account details as they are entered, safeguarding against fraudulent transactions before completing contracts or agreements. This first-of-its-kind integration will also generate real-time alerts for any data entry discrepancies, reducing the risk of errors.

The integrated solutions will confirm that an account is open, active, and in good standing before originating payments, as well as verify the authorised signatory status of individuals. In addition to increased security, the offering also eliminates the need for manual verification, significantly reducing the time and effort required to validate account details.

Teodora Christova, Global Partner Director at LSEG Risk Intelligence, comments: “Our partnership with Docusign represents a significant advancement in making transactions faster and more secure enabling real-time bank account validation and ownership authentication prior to contract signature. Our technology effectively becomes the door security for digital agreements, keeping users safe.

“This integration will enhance transaction speed and accuracy for Docusign users, fostering trust and efficiency. It also showcases LSEG Risk Intelligence’s commitment to innovation in the financial services sector. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Docusign’s team and plan to enable global bank account verification capabilities within eSignature in the future.”

Scott Harrison, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at Docusign, comments: “Customers today expect agreements to be fast, secure, and compliant - especially in industries like financial services, insurance, and real estate. Our partnership with LSEG Risk Intelligence delivers exactly that, by embedding real-time bank account verification directly into the Docusign workflow. This integration helps customers not only strengthen KYC checks and reduce fraud risk but also streamline B2B and B2I transactions more efficiently. We're seeing strong early momentum in North America and are excited to extend these benefits globally.”

For more information visit LSEG’s extension app on Docusign’s marketplace website or LSEG Risk Intelligence’s US Bank Account Verification’s website.