LSEG: Publication Of Supplement To Offering Circular

The following supplement has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplement dated 8 August 2025 to the offering circular relating to the London Stock Exchange Group plc, LSEGA Financing plc, LSEG Netherlands B.V. and LSEG US Fin Corp. £10,000,0000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 28 March 2025.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6536U_1-2025-8-8.pdf

A copy of the above supplement to the Offering Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Lucie Holloway, Rhiannon Davies (Media) +44 (0) 20 7797 1222

Peregrine Riviere (Investors) ir@lseg.com

Legal Entity Identifier

The legal entity identifier of London Stock Exchange Group plc is 213800QAUUUP6I445N30.

The legal entity identifier of LSEGA Financing plc is 2138009YFYTGEHZNNZ09.

The legal entity identifier of LSEG Netherlands B.V. is 213800JCR9B7CYW7U265.

The legal entity identifier of LSEG US Fin Corp. is 2138007FV67QQ13CGJ43.