LSEG Launches Workspace Add-In For Excel And PowerPoint

LSEG Data & Analytics has launched a new Workspace Add-in for Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, now available to Workspace users with a Microsoft 365 licence. This marks a significant milestone in transforming the end-user experience and advancing the LSEG–Microsoft strategic partnership.

The new add-in brings enhanced data discoverability and usability directly into Excel and PowerPoint, allowing users to access LSEG’s trusted data more intuitively. Features include simplified formulas, enriched visualisations through Annotations and LSEG Charting tools, and reusable content via the Asset Library.

Nej D’Jelal, Head of Workspace and Interim Co-head of Workflows at LSEG, said:

“This is a significant milestone. We’re transforming how financial professionals discover and use data directly within Excel and PowerPoint. By enhancing workflows, we’re helping users make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions.”

Built for financial professionals, the add-in enables the creation of dynamic pitch books. Annotations streamline the discovery of news and events by enabling dynamic chart labelling, while rich metadata and custom tagging power seamless search and content sharing across Microsoft 365.

To learn more, click here