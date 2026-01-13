LSEG Launches Trade Surveillance

LSEG today announces the launch of Trade Surveillance, designed to assist market participants in identifying and investigating potential market abuse and financial crime with greater operational and cost efficiency. Trade Surveillance is now live with two solutions, servicing MiFID and FX.

As market behaviours and regulatory requirements evolve and place demand on financial institutions to identify market abuse and financial crime in increasingly sophisticated ways, traditional surveillance tools can be inefficient and costly. Addressing these challenges head-on, LSEG’s new offerings are built on a breadth of high-quality, trusted data, and leverage our proprietary surveillance technology which processes billions of trade and order messages across our venues every day.

Trade Surveillance provides clients with alerts on their private trade data, alongside contextual public market data, reference data and news to facilitate cross-venue alerts that are designed to help reduce false positives, as well as behavioural anomaly detection capabilities that provide deeper insights into trading behaviour.

Trade Surveillance for MiFID is a multi-market, multi-asset solution for market participants that trade MiFID instruments. It utilises the same datasets used by UK and EU regulators for market abuse detection. The solution delivers cross-venue, cross-product alerting, enabled by our consolidated European orderbook, built with data from over 40 UK and EU trading venues and APAs. For clients of our Regulatory Reporting Solutions ARM, the service is completely plug and play, with no technical build or data integrity work required.

Trade Surveillance for FX provides a solution for spot FX participants on the LSEG FX Dealing, Advanced Dealing and Matching platforms, as well as those trading on third-party venues captured by LSEG’s Trade Notification network. Available through a secure web-based GUI with zero integration required, the FX solution also includes the ability for clients to view their private trade data against the public Spot Matching orderbook.

Liam Smith, COO, LSE plc and Digital & Securities Markets, LSEG, said: “We are delighted to bring Trade Surveillance to the market. By leveraging LSEG’s proprietary technology and robust data, Trade Surveillance enables firms to strengthen compliance, reduce operational risk, and gain actionable insights into trading behaviour.”

Bruce Kellaway, CEO, Regulatory Reporting Solutions, LSEG, said: “Ensuring compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation remains fundamental to firms with regulatory obligations. With its methodology and data-sets aligned with UK and EU regulators, Trade Surveillance for MiFID offers a robust multi-market, cross-product and cost-effective solution that customers can adopt with minimal effort, to support firms in evidencing regulatory compliance.”

Bart Joris, Head of FX Sell-Side Trading, LSEG, said: “In a fragmented FX market, context is vital to help assess and manage regulatory risk. Trade Surveillance for FX brings together trusted data as well as activity across LSEG FX platforms and third-party venues, enabling participants to better analyse trading behaviour and make insight-based decisions efficiently.”



Learn more about Trade Surveillance here: Trade Surveillance Solutions | LSEG