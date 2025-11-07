LSEG Launches MCP Server In Databricks Marketplace, Enabling Access To AI-Ready Financial Datasets

LSEG today announced the launch of the first phase of LSEG’s AI-ready content through MCP Server in Databricks Marketplace, a major milestone in the partnership between LSEG and Databricks, the data and AI company. The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI, powered by Delta Sharing. Delta Sharing is Databricks’ open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions with strong security and governance. This deployment allows customers, from within their agentic workflows (built using Agent Bricks), to access LSEG’s trusted financial datasets directly via the MCP Server, unlocking faster and scalable AI innovation. LSEG’s AI ready content will continue to roll out in phases through MCP, beginning with LSEG Financial Analytics. This follows the September announcement of the addition of LSEG’s Lipper Fund Data & Analytics and Historical Analytics on Databricks. With MCP in Databricks Marketplace, institutions can securely access LSEG’s remote MCP server from Agent Bricks, Databricks’ flagship AI product, unlocking real-time connectivity to trusted financial intelligence. Emily Prince, Group Head of Analytics & AI at LSEG, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our journey to make high-quality financial data more accessible and actionable. By activating MCP connectivity on Databricks Marketplace and bringing our datasets natively to Agent Bricks, we’re helping institutions unlock new levels of intelligence, efficiency, and compliance.” Jay Bhankharia, Senior Director of Product Partnerships at Databricks, said: “Data intelligence is transforming how financial institutions operate, and these organisations are eager to accelerate their AI initiatives. With LSEG’s MCP server in Databricks Marketplace, finance teams gain instant access to high-quality, AI-ready data to build AI apps and agents that deliver real business impact.” By connecting LSEG’s trusted content with advanced AI capabilities, financial services professionals can benefit from intelligent tools that enhance decision-making and boost productivity. LSEG Everywhere: Trusted Data at Scale for Financial AI Today’s announcement builds on our ’LSEG Everywhere’, AI strategy which is delivering trusted licensed data to scale AI in financial services. The unparalleled depth, breadth, and quality of LSEG’s AI-ready content and taxonomies include datasets stretching back over decades and total more than 33 petabytes. Powering AI with Trusted Data LSEG AI-ready content aims to improve productivity with fewer bespoke builds, lower run-risk, faster time-to-answer, and audit-ready outputs - without locking into a single model or cloud. LSEG MCP server provides the consistency and traceability of the LSEG content across AI ecosystem. Empowering AI-Driven Investment Insight LSEG’s Lipper Fund Data & Analytics provides comprehensive, structured, and comparable information on funds globally, empowering financial professionals to enhance fund selection, benchmark performance, and optimize investment strategies using AI-driven models. Complementing this, Historical Analytics delivers decades of time-series and market data essential for backtesting, model training, and long-term market pattern analysis, enabling the development of predictive, explainable, and resilient AI systems built on trusted data.