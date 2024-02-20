LSEG Launches Global Parental Leave

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) today announces a significant enhancement to its parental leave offering, creating a single global benchmark of 26 weeks' paid leave to support colleagues at key life moments and reinforcing its commitment to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

From 1 July 2024, all LSEG employees with more than 12 months’ service will be offered 26 weeks of fully paid leave, when they welcome a child into their family, regardless of the parent’s gender, how they become a parent or where they are located globally, allowing all LSEG parents to have an equal opportunity to take on caregiving for their children.

This period of leave can be followed by an eight-week phased return to work, working 80% of normal hours at full pay. Additionally, LSEG is introducing enhanced leave to support families whose children require neonatal care.

Erica Bourne, Chief People Officer, LSEG said: “We are excited to roll out these offerings that underscore our commitment to being a truly inclusive workplace. Our new global parental leave will help create a supportive environment to encourage greater shared parental responsibility and drive gender equity in our industry. We’re continuously looking to introduce benefits for employees that drive inclusion, enhance the employee experience and help colleagues feel at their best.”

To foster a high-performance workplace, LSEG recognises that supporting employees during key life moments, such as welcoming a child into their family, is essential. By offering enhanced global parental leave, LSEG is demonstrating its commitment to providing a supportive environment where employees can balance their professional and family responsibilities effectively, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and productive workforce.