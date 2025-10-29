LSEG Expands Partnership With BlackRock, Strengthening Private Markets Data Offering With New Preqin® Data Feeds

LSEG today announced an expanded partnership with BlackRock, strengthening LSEG’s private markets intelligence offering. Through a new advanced data integration, LSEG’s customers will gain deeper insights in private markets and alternative assets by accessing Preqin® data through LSEG’s flagship Workspace platform and Data & Feeds products. The addition of private markets data enhances LSEG's unparalleled depth, breadth and quality of data across public and private markets and brings Preqin’s leading private markets data to a new category of investors.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG, said:

“This expanded collaboration with BlackRock is a clear demonstration of the value of partnership and access to trusted data and analytics. Investor demand for alternative data is accelerating. We have a unique combination of data assets and are delighted to add Preqin data to our leading data and content offering. This powerful combination is vital in enabling investment decisions that are based on the most accurate and timely information.”

Rob Goldstein, COO, BlackRock, said:

“LSEG’s data has provided consistency and transparency for BlackRock and its customers for years. As private markets become more central to portfolio construction, this new Preqin data integration builds on our relationship, offering investors the insights they need to navigate complexity and uncover opportunity.”

In parallel, LSEG and BlackRock have also deepened their data integrations in two other areas. LSEG has renewed its multi-year partnership with BlackRock’s Aladdin® platform bringing platform access to LSEG’s Pricing and Reference Services data to power their investment decisions. BlackRock has also extended its partnership with FTSE Russell, enabling BlackRock to continue to licence the trusted index provider’s benchmarks to create a variety of investment vehicles for its clients.