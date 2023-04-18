LSEG Executive Committee Appointments

Satvinder Singh to lead LSEG’s global Data & Analytics division, effective 3 July

Ron Lefferts appointed to LSEG Executive Committee, effective immediately

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Satvinder Singh will join as Group Head, Data & Analytics and as a member of the LSEG Executive Committee. He joins on 3 July 2023, reporting to David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG.

Satvinder will lead LSEG’s global data and analytics businesses which serve more than 40,000 customers across 190 countries. This includes LSEG’s flagship Workspace product, providing unmatched financial and real-time data and news, including exclusive access to Reuters News for the financial community. He will also lead the joint development of new products and services in LSEG’s strategic partnership with Microsoft.

In addition, LSEG also confirms the appointment of Ron Lefferts, Group Head, Sales & Account Management to the LSEG Executive Committee with immediate effect. Based in New York, Ron joined LSEG in 2021 to lead the Data & Analytics Sales and LSEG key account teams.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG, said:

“Satvinder brings strong leadership experience in financial services, in many parts of the trade lifecycle, and a proven track record of building high performing global teams. His expertise will be invaluable as LSEG transforms how the financial markets discover, manage and analyse data. We look forward to welcoming him to the team.

“I am also pleased to confirm Ron’s appointment to the Executive Committee. Ron is an outstanding leader who is transforming our sales teams to build strategic partnerships with our customers.”

Satvinder Singh, Group Head, Data & Analytics, LSEG, said:

“I am delighted to be joining LSEG. This is an unrivalled opportunity bringing together LSEG’s world-class data and analytics capabilities with the compelling vision David has for transforming the financial markets.”

Notes to Editors

Satvinder Singh Biography

Satvinder joins LSEG from Mastercard where he is the Co-Head for Advisors in its Data & Services business and a member of the Mastercard Management Committee. In this role, he is responsible for all revenue generating efforts end-to-end and leads the team responsible for building partnerships with over 2,200 customers in 120+ countries and delivering value by providing data-driven solutions needed to innovate and grow in today's digital economy.

Satvinder is a senior leader with over 28 years of experience leading global businesses in data and analytics, capital markets, post-trade services, payments, and technology. Prior to joining Mastercard, he was at Deutsche Bank where he led various global businesses and was a member of the Global Executive Committee for Corporate and Investment Banking. Satvinder has also held various senior executive leadership positions at HSBC and Citigroup, and has lived and/or worked in the U.K., India, Hong Kong SAR, Belgium, Italy, Malawi, Myanmar, Bulgaria and Lebanon.

Satvinder has served on the boards of Euroclear Group, where he was a member of the Group Risk Committee, and Deutsche Bank A.S. (Turkey). He is passionate about developing the next generation of business leaders and was on the Advisory Board of Durham University Business School and sits on the Board of Duke University's Department of Financial Economics.

Satvinder is based in London.

Ron Lefferts Biography

Ron is Group Head of Sales & Account Management, LSEG and is responsible for leading the global sales team to drive the growth of LSEG’s products and solutions through go-to-market strategy, sales and commercial excellence, product development, and partnerships across all customer segments and channels. He was previously Group Head of Strategic Accounts, delivering end-to-end services and offerings across the LSEG portfolio to the company’s largest global customers.

Prior to joining LSEG, Ron was Protiviti’s Global Leader of Technology Consulting where he was responsible for the strategy, solution offerings, consulting delivery and external partnerships for all Protiviti's technology solutions, including Security & Privacy, Enterprise Applications, Technology Strategy & Operations, Advanced Analytics, Software Services, Cloud and the Emerging Technology Group.

Earlier in his career, Ron held leadership roles with IBM, including Managing Partner, Financial Services Sector for North America and Managing Partner, Financial Services, Greater China Group. In these roles, he was responsible for business unit strategy, operations and management in addition to managing several strategic client relationships and running major client transformation initiatives. He also served as Director of Technology Strategy and Architecture for a major global investment bank.

Ron is based in New York.