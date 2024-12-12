LSEG Directorate Change

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Lloyd Pitchford will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 30 April 2025. Lloyd will also join the Audit, Risk and Nomination Committees.

Don Robert, Chair, LSEG, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lloyd to the Board. His appointment expands the breadth and depth of the Board’s expertise. Lloyd’s significant financial experience in global growth organisations will support and benefit the Group as we continue to scale our business and deliver transformational change across our industry.”

Lloyd is currently CFO of Experian plc. He is also Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Bunzl plc but will step down from those roles on 23 April 2025. Prior to joining Experian, he has held senior roles at Intertek plc and in the energy sector.

There are no other matters which require disclosure under UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R.