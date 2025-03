LSEG Data & Analytics Expands Its Partnership With SimCorp

Integrating Yield Book’s advanced securitized debt analytics into SimCorp’s Anxioma enterprise risk management system.

This integration enhances SimCorp’s risk models and portfolio construction capabilities, providing institutional investors with deeper insights into securitized debt through advanced risk forecasting, stress testing, and factor-based risk decomposition.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with SimCorp by integrating Yield Book’s best-in-class analytics with Axioma Risk,” said Emily Prince, Group Head of Analytics at LSEG.

This partnership builds on LSEG’s existing collaboration with SimCorp, ensuring seamless access to market-leading data and analytics for institutional investors.

