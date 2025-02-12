LSEG Completes Major Coverage Expansion Of Tick History – PCAP And Real-Time- Direct Products

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) has significantly expanded its data offering with the addition of 105 feeds to its historical market data product, Tick History – PCAP, data captured at exchanged data centres with nanosecond precision, and 37 new markets to its Real-Time -Direct (RTD) services, our fastest low latency market data solution. This expansion significantly enhances the depth and breadth of data available to our customers, enabling them to make more informed decisions with real-time and historical data. For RTD services, the addition of 37 new markets including 20 U.S. equities and Canadian markets and 17 global futures exchanges will provide customers with unparalleled access to crucial market data required by the front office. With this new coverage, Real-Time-Direct offers all U.S. Equities depth of book feeds and the largest U.S. futures exchanges. The direct feeds expansion also includes a simplified architecture and lower latency, maintaining the LSEG data model standard for consistency and reliability. Over 100 new PCAP feeds have been added to our historical market data product, Tick History – PCAP bringing the total feeds offered to over 400. Multiple feed products are offered per market and across asset classes and coverage expansion includes new feeds across 14 markets in the Americas, 8 markets in the APAC region and 76 markets in EMEA, including Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and European Energy Exchange. All PCAP data is now available in the cloud through AWS. LSEG remains dedicated to enhancing its data services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This major coverage expansion underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge data solutions that empower our clients to thrive in a dynamic market environment. Stuart Brown Global Head of Data and Feeds, LSEG: “We are delighted to offer the marketplace expanded coverage for both Tick History - PCAP and Real-Time-Direct. This expansion continues our low-latency strategy to meet the needs of our front-office customers and to provide market data across the entire latency spectrum.”