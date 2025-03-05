LSEG Appoints Steve John As Chief Corporate Affairs And Marketing Officer

LSEG today announces that Steve John has been appointed Chief Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer. Steve joins the LSEG Executive Committee, reporting to David Schwimmer effective 1 April 2025. Based in London, Steve will lead LSEG’s marketing, communications, government relations & regulatory strategy and sustainability teams.

Steve has held senior brand marketing, communications and corporate affairs roles in a range of firms and sectors. Most recently he was the chief communications and brand officer at HSBC Group plc. Prior to HSBC he was the chief communications officer of McKinsey & Company.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG:

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to LSEG. His experience in strategic stakeholder management for globally iconic brands will be invaluable as we continue to grow our reputation as the leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.”

Steve John:

“I’m excited to be joining LSEG and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen LSEG’s brand and reputation.”