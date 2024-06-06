LSEG Appoints Pascal Boillat As Chief Operating Officer - Pascal Brings 35+ Years Of Experience In Senior Operational, Technology And Data Roles Within The Financial Services Industry

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Pascal Boillat has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Pascal will join the Group on 1 July 2024, reporting to David Schwimmer. Based in New York, Pascal will lead LSEG’s global operations division supporting the services delivered both to our people and to customers. He will also be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Pascal has held senior operational and technology roles for financial services firms around the globe. Most recently he was Group Executive, Enterprise Services & Chief Information Officer at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) where he managed technology, operations and data management across the bank. Previous roles include Group Chief Information Officer at Deutsche Bank and Head of Operations and Technology for the US mortgage company Fannie Mae.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG:

“I am delighted to welcome Pascal Boillat as LSEG’s new Chief Operating Officer. He brings a wealth of experience having held senior leadership roles in operations and technology for global financial services firms.

“I would also like to thank David Shalders for his partnership in driving our integration and transformation programmes, following the acquisition of Refinitv.”

Pascal Boillat said:

“I look forward to joining LSEG at an exciting juncture for the Group as it continues to build its position as a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.”