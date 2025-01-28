LSEG announces the launch of LSEG Research & Insights available through a new app on LSEG Workspace. This app provides a seamless, efficient way to access LSEG’s extensive range of research and insights for the first time in one centralised location. It will serve as a one-stop shop for insights into a multitude of different topics, enhancing discoverability of invaluable content and enabling informed investment and trading decisions to drive alpha generation, across customer communities.

LSEG Research & Insights experts include one of the largest commodities research teams, Sustainable Finance Investment analysts, Deals Intelligence, fixed income insights, FTSE Russell Investment Research, Islamic Finance Insights, LSEG’s investment banking publications, StarMine, Lipper, Yield Book analysts and economics insights based on LSEG’s leading Datastream content.

Dean Berry, LSEG’s Group Head of Workflows said:

“The launch of LSEG Research & Insights is a strategic milestone in enabling our customers to discover LSEG's leading, proprietary, valuable insights content, all in one place, on Workspace, providing actionable intelligence that informs better investment and trading decisions. Workspace is delighting customers with seamless end-to-end financial workflows, and unparallel content.”