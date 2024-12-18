London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announces the launch of Historical Analytics available through Snowflake.

The Historical Analytics offering combines LSEG’s Pricing Services with Yield Book Analytics to provide pricing information for over 2.9 million bonds with over 20 years lookback.

LSEG customers will be able to access the Historical Analytics offering via Snowflake which as a delivery channel offers LSEG customers flexibility in accessing the solution. This allows customers to move away from multiple services to one fully integrated powerful analytics service. By enabling our customers to access this via the Snowflake cloud infrastructure we are ensuring customers can access the analytics they need, in a way that suits them best.

Emily Prince, Group Head of Analytics at LSEG commented:

“The combination of Yield Book’s trusted, in-depth analytics and LSEG’s expertise in evaluated pricing delivers a robust and comprehensive suite of tools to empower clients. These tools allow customers to backtest portfolios, optimise strategies, and manage risk effectively. By offering this through Snowflake, we ensure seamless access to advanced analytics, enabling more efficient, scalable, and integrated solutions for our clients.”

Historical Analytics can provide solutions for various customers use cases. Some examples include: