LSEG Announces Strategic Partnership With Nasdaq® To Deliver Enhanced Private Markets Data

LSEG today announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq to distribute institutional-grade private markets intelligence through LSEG’s Workspace and Datafeeds.

Under the agreement, LSEG will license Nasdaq eVestment™ private markets datasets including Market Lens insights, hedge fund insights and Limited Partner (LP) intelligence. It will also include limited exclusive distribution of Nasdaq’s private market datasets, private fund benchmarks, and deal-level benchmarks. Nasdaq’s datasets will be integrated into LSEG’s ecosystem, expanding transparency and decision-making capabilities across the private investment landscape.

The partnership builds on LSEG’s recent launch of the UK’s first Private Securities Market in September 2025, reinforcing its commitment to expanding private market infrastructure and data coverage. For Nasdaq, the collaboration reflects its broader strategy to embed transparency and liquidity into private markets, transforming how intelligence is accessed and how data is delivered across the investment ecosystem.

Gianluca Biagini, Group Co-Head, Data & Analytics, LSEG, said:

“This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled private markets intelligence. By integrating Nasdaq’s datasets with LSEG’s existing capabilities, we are creating a best-in-class solution that serves the entire private market ecosystem. Together, we will provide richer content, deeper data coverage, and tools that empower our clients to make informed decisions.”

Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq, said:

“Through this integration, we are extending the reach of Nasdaq’s private market data to deliver greater transparency and more actionable intelligence across the global investment landscape. This partnership empowers investors with seamless access to critical insights in existing workflow solutions to drive better-informed decisions and market efficiency.”

The combined offering brings together LSEG’s editorial and transactional data on private companies with Nasdaq’s fund performance and LP insights, creating a comprehensive solution for General Partners (GP), Limited Partners (LP), and advisors. It streamlines critical workflows across investment targeting, deal execution, fundraising, and portfolio optimisation, enabling more informed decisions and efficient capital deployment.