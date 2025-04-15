LSEG Announces Co-Heads Of Global Data & Analytics Division

- Gianluca Biagini joins August 2025
- Ron Lefferts transitions from his role leading global sales organisation
LSEG today announces the appointments of Gianluca Biagini and Ron Lefferts as Co-Heads of its Data & Analytics division. Ron joined LSEG in 2021 and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2023. Gianluca joins from S&P Global on 18 August 2025 and will also be a member of LSEG’s Executive Committee.
Reporting to David Schwimmer, Gianluca and Ron will jointly lead LSEG’s global data & analytics businesses which serve more than 44,000 customers in over 170 countries. They will also spearhead the continued growth of LSEG’s flagship Workspace product.
David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG, said:
“Gianluca and Ron make a formidable team. Their highly complementary track records are outstanding; they bring deep expertise of driving transformation, building customer partnership and creating long-term value.”
Gianluca Biagini
With over 25 years of experience in the financial information industry, Gianluca has deep expertise in product management, business development, and sales. As Head of Data, Valuations and Risk Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Gianluca led all business activities related to pricing, valuation, reference data and analytics for financial instruments and assets. His responsibilities encompassed services across fixed income, private markets, cross-asset OTC derivatives, and equities. He joined S&P Global (formerly IHS Markit) in 2010 as Head of Solutions and has since held various leadership roles, driving strategic initiatives and managing the derivatives valuation business until 2018.
Prior to his tenure at S&P Global, he played a pivotal role in founding and globally expanding Bloomberg Data Solutions, the division responsible for reference data, pricing and valuation services.
Ron Lefferts
Ron is Group Head of Sales & Account Management, LSEG and is responsible for leading the global sales team to drive the growth of LSEG’s products and solutions through go-to-market strategy, sales and commercial excellence, product development, and partnerships across all customer segments and channels. He was previously Group Head of Strategic Accounts, delivering end-to-end services and offerings across the LSEG portfolio to the company’s largest global customers.
Prior to joining LSEG, Ron was Protiviti’s Global Leader of Technology Consulting where he was responsible for the strategy, solution offerings, consulting delivery and external partnerships for all Protiviti's technology solutions, including Security & Privacy, Enterprise Applications, Technology Strategy & Operations, Advanced Analytics, Software Services, Cloud and the Emerging Technology Group.
Earlier in his career, Ron held leadership roles with IBM, including Managing Partner, Financial Services Sector for North America and Managing Partner, Financial Services, Greater China Group. In these roles, he was responsible for business unit strategy, operations and management in addition to managing several strategic client relationships and running major client transformation initiatives.