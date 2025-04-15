LSEG Announces Co-Heads Of Global Data & Analytics Division

Gianluca Biagini

With over 25 years of experience in the financial information industry, Gianluca has deep expertise in product management, business development, and sales. As Head of Data, Valuations and Risk Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Gianluca led all business activities related to pricing, valuation, reference data and analytics for financial instruments and assets. His responsibilities encompassed services across fixed income, private markets, cross-asset OTC derivatives, and equities. He joined S&P Global (formerly IHS Markit) in 2010 as Head of Solutions and has since held various leadership roles, driving strategic initiatives and managing the derivatives valuation business until 2018.

Prior to his tenure at S&P Global, he played a pivotal role in founding and globally expanding Bloomberg Data Solutions, the division responsible for reference data, pricing and valuation services.

Ron Lefferts

Ron is Group Head of Sales & Account Management, LSEG and is responsible for leading the global sales team to drive the growth of LSEG’s products and solutions through go-to-market strategy, sales and commercial excellence, product development, and partnerships across all customer segments and channels. He was previously Group Head of Strategic Accounts, delivering end-to-end services and offerings across the LSEG portfolio to the company’s largest global customers.

Prior to joining LSEG, Ron was Protiviti’s Global Leader of Technology Consulting where he was responsible for the strategy, solution offerings, consulting delivery and external partnerships for all Protiviti's technology solutions, including Security & Privacy, Enterprise Applications, Technology Strategy & Operations, Advanced Analytics, Software Services, Cloud and the Emerging Technology Group.

Earlier in his career, Ron held leadership roles with IBM, including Managing Partner, Financial Services Sector for North America and Managing Partner, Financial Services, Greater China Group. In these roles, he was responsible for business unit strategy, operations and management in addition to managing several strategic client relationships and running major client transformation initiatives.