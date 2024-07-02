LSEG And Dow Jones Announce A Multi-Year Data, News And Analytics Partnership

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Dow Jones today announced a new, multi-year data, news, and analytics partnership.

Beginning today, trusted news from Dow Jones’s globally renowned newsrooms will be available within LSEG Workspace. Premium subscribers now have access to thousands of news stories, including market scoops, exclusives, unique insights and commentary from The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Dow Jones Newswires, WSJ Pro, WSJ Opinion, Investor’s Business Daily, MarketWatch, Private Equity News and Financial News plus Dow Jones’s Chinese, German and Japanese language news, all at no additional cost.

Additionally, LSEG will supply Dow Jones’s editorial operations with LSEG Workspace and the latest innovations in workflow and productivity tools, supporting a data-driven newsroom. Journalists will have full access to LSEG content sets including Datastream, Fundamentals & Estimates, StarMine models, Pricing and Reference data along with preeminent deals insights from SDC Platinum.

The Wall Street Journal's leading coverage of deals, both in print and online, will benefit from more than 40 years of deals data, insights, and league tables across M&A advisory and Capital Markets. LSEG will also be a principal deals data source, including for the WSJ Investment Banking Scorecard.

LSEG and Dow Jones will also co-develop an enhanced news experience within Workspace, curated by Dow Jones senior editors to showcase the top news from across the full range of Dow Jones news brands, individually tailored to meet the needs of the Workspace audience. Set to launch in early 2025, LSEG will be Dow Jones’s inaugural partner using this new subscription proposition customized for enterprise clients.

The combination of real time and industry-leading news from Dow Jones newsrooms with LSEG’s cutting-edge classification, tagging and search capabilities, will result in expanded feed offerings. LSEG will offer access to Dow Jones’s text feeds to existing subscribers and will enhance its news analytics services from this content to complement its award-winning real-time news, news archive and news analytics feed services.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG:

“The inclusion of the latest news, commentary and analysis from Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal is a powerful new addition for our LSEG Workspace users. Our partnership will also see Dow Jones benefit from our world class data and analytics capabilities to support a data-driven newsroom across all of its channels.”

Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal:

“This partnership with LSEG is key to delivering the world’s best news, information and analysis to business leaders across the globe. Combining the strength of both brands will serve the needs of LSEG Workspace users and enhance our newsrooms.”