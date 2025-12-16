LSEG And Citi Announce Multi-Year Data & Analytics Partnership To Strengthen Client Delivery

LSEG and Citi today announced a multi‑year strategic partnership to deploy LSEG’s data, analytics and workflow solutions at enterprise scale. The partnership strengthens Citi’s data foundations, supports its broader modernisation efforts and enhances the quality and speed of client delivery.



Under the multi-year agreement, LSEG’s data and analytics will support Citi’s front-to-back workflows across markets, investment banking, wealth, trading, risk, finance and compliance. By consolidating data access and standardising governance, usage rights and entitlements, the partnership will help Citi drive greater scale, efficiency and more consistent data-driven decision-making throughout the bank.



LSEG will provide AI-ready content, multi-asset class data spanning economic indicators, pricing and market information, company and reference data, benchmarks and indices, fund and Lipper data, deals data, commodities, news, risk-intelligence and regulatory data. This curated intelligence will support a wide range of activities, enabling clearer insights and more informed client conversations for Citi.



The partnership gives Citi access to LSEG’s end-to-end workflow solutions, led by LSEG Workspace, supported by wealth and advisory APIs and enterprise platforms. This is complemented by multi-channel content delivery for real-time and historical pricing, news, investment and advisory content, wealth and trading feeds, FX and buy-side trading capabilities, and professional services.

The partnership also strengthens Citi’s compliance, KYC and risk management frameworks. By integrating LSEG’s World-Check risk-intelligence data, Citi will enhance the consistency, auditability and coverage of its onboarding and monitoring processes across markets.

David Livingstone, Citi’s Chief Client Officer, said:

“High-quality data underpins how we deliver for clients. This partnership with LSEG gives our teams a comprehensive, trusted base of intelligence that spans Citi’s franchise, strengthening how we design products, advise clients, and execute on their behalf. By integrating LSEG’s data and analytics directly into our workflows, we can deliver sharper insights, faster responses, and a more consistent client experience.”

Ron Lefferts, Co-Head of Data & Analytics, LSEG, commented:

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Citi through this long-term agreement. Our focus is on delivering trusted, multi-asset class content and workflow solutions that function as strategic infrastructure. By combining AI-ready content, cloud-native analytics and integrated workflow tools such as LSEG Workspace, we are supporting Citi’s modernisation agenda, helping them innovate at scale while strengthening governance, risk management and compliance.”



Together, these capabilities will support a wide range of client and internal use cases from portfolio construction, index-linked product design and wealth advisory, to treasury and trading decisions, investment banking origination, risk management and regulatory reporting ensuring teams across Citi can rely on a single, governed view of high-quality data.

The partnership underscores LSEG’s role as a strategic data and analytics partner to leading financial institutions globally, helping firms modernise their data infrastructure and unlock new sources of growth for their businesses and their clients.