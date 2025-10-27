LSEG And Anthropic Collaborate To Make More Financial Data Accessible To Claude For Enterprise Customers

LSEG today announced a collaboration with Anthropic granting access to data licensed through LSEG products, like Workspace and Financial Analytics, for Claude customers. This will be available through Anthropic’s expanded Claude for Financial Services offering – launched today.

This is the latest milestone in LSEG’s AI strategy – LSEG Everywhere – which is delivering trusted licensed data to scale AI in financial services. The unparalleled depth, breadth, and quality of LSEG’s AI-ready content and taxonomies includes datasets stretching back over decades.

LSEG Everywhere includes the adoption of MCP and involves recent partnerships with enterprise grade AI applications and data platforms including Microsoft, Rogo, Snowflake and Databricks.