LPA Hires Capital Markets Veteran To Expand Consulting Team

The LPA Group today announced that Daniela Rothley has joined the company as a consulting partner. Based in Germany, Daniela will help further build out the firm’s consulting business, working with LPA Group consulting clients on a pan-European basis including in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.
Daniela has over 20 years of experience working in capital markets and investment banking both in Germany and across Europe as a consultant and at major banks. At LPA Group, she will join consulting leads Christian Behm and Hans-Joachim Lefeld as they expand the consulting practice across Europe, and grow LPA’s relationships with existing and new clients.
Daniela joins LPA Group from Infosys, a major consulting and outsourcing business. She previously held roles at consulting firms Sopra Steria Consulting and SQS Group, and LBBW and Dresdner Kleinwort. Her areas of expertise include front office operations, trade-finance, regulatory compliance, and software system implementation, integration and roll-out.
Peter Schurau, CEO, LPA Group said: “We are pleased to welcome Daniela to the LPA team. Her expertise and years of experience will be valuable as we continue to develop our consulting offering for clients across the technology stack, including in emerging areas such as the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Throughout her career Daniela has shown an aptitude for identifying future client needs and provide additional value, something that will be critical as we continue to grow the LPA business.”
Daniela Rothley said: “I’ve known LPA for the vast majority of my career and was impressed with the firm’s good market standing and reputation for quality. I’m honoured to now be a part of that team that has real potential to grow the business across Europe, and to help more customers implement LPA’s leading ideas and solutions to make their businesses more efficient and productive.”