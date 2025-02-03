Low Intensity Competition For Prosperity Of Overall Markets: By Kelvin To, Founder And President Of Data Boiler Technologies

Market data reform was originally a raised concern for fairness of access and cost burden for market participants. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the Consolidated Tape (CT) for UK equities would not happen until 2028 is in effect a diplomatic move without saying the obvious. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) MiFIR Review Final Report contains FATAL FLAWS that will lead the European equities markets to a death spiral. Switzerland is NOT a part of the EU. It may sit on the fence and observe if other National Competent Authorities (NCAs) REJECT this faulted ‘Regulatory Technical Standards’ (RTS) at the European Commission (EC) level. Meanwhile, the US Market Data Infrastructure Rule (MDIR) is set to be implemented in November 2025 with odd-lot information to be included by May 2026. The following pinpoints the key flaws and how to turn it around positively for the best interest of investment firms and the overall markets.

Flaw #1: Timing Mismatch of European Best Bid & Offer (EBBO) and the Most Relevant Market in terms of Liquidity (MRMTL)

ESMA opted for anonymity of trading venue with the best price, yet they ask the CT provider to show the MRMTL that is calculated annually per Article 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation 2017/587, alongside the real-time EBBO. The public will be misled! It is a deliberate act to direct order flow to the larger exchanges, when the smaller / remote exchanges or multilateral trading facilities may have the best price and sufficient quantities to fill orders. Not only is it counter-productive to the CMU or the new ‘Savings and Investment Union’ (SIU) objective, with its intent to “attract institutional investor participation, better connect savers and borrowers irrespective of their geographical location, and ensure that ordinary savers can benefit from the wealth creation of the corporate sector”, Europe is digging its own grave – money would flee when markets can no longer be trusted!

Flaw #2: One single currency to represent both the best bid and the best offer in Europe

Following Flaw #1, where larger exchanges have dominated turnover volume, especially during close and/or open. It is likely that smaller or remote trading venues will rarely be reported on the MRMTL because of the bias. The next distortion is which currency to show for EBBO. Securities in Europe can be denominated in various currencies other than Euro. The best bid could be in Swedish Krona, while the best offer in Sterling Pound, or vice versa or a mix of different currencies. Pairing the best bid and the best offer is indeed concentrating volume at the larger exchanges. It reduces the serendipity of cross-market trading opportunities. Rail ticketing in Europe accepts different currencies. It is one of its conveniences, how can the EU equities CT not to have real-time multi-currencies capabilities?!

Flaw #3: Tolerating latency timeliness standards and leaving loopholes for ecosystem degradations

It is totally practical for CT to mimic how High Frequency Trading firms (HFTs) aggregate ultra-low latency data across venues. Yet, ESMA relaxes the “as close to real time as technically possible” clause to allow Exchanges and Approved Publication Arrangements (APAs) transmit data to the CT Providers within 50 milliseconds with a 95% confidence interval from the timestamp of the order submission for pre-trade data. The Europe CT’s benchmark should be at least better than the US SIP realized latency in tens of microseconds, amid those that subscribe to PPs are receiving more detailed data in nanoseconds or microseconds at most. One of the US Consolidated Audit Trail fatal flaws is its 50± milliseconds tolerance. Hundreds-of-thousands trade messages at any given point in time is not suitable for analytics. Although ESMA preserved the timestamp granularity for trading venues with a gateway-to-gateway latency below 1 millisecond to be set at 0.1 microseconds, the amendment to Regulation (EU) No 648/2012, and Article 22c grants a Maximum Divergence from UTC of 100 microseconds is a loophole. There is no obligation for Exchanges or APAs to report “clock drift averages and peaks and number of instances of clock drift greater than 100 microseconds”.

The ESMA’s expectation of “data contributors send the data to the CT Provider as soon as possible and without artificial delays compared to sending of data for other purposes, including proprietary feeds, to meet such requirements” is substantially weaker than the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 603(a) that “prohibits an SRO from making NMS information available to any person on a more timely basis.” The SEC recognizes the Securities Information Processors (SIPs) were not modernized alongside markets evolution and technologies development; therefore, it requires the "same manner same methods" provision (see page 186 or footnotes 608 and 609 of MDIR). Yet, we argue that the US SEC MDIR does not go far enough because Co-location ≠ Latency equalization ≠ Market data available Securely in Synchronized Time.

Shared versus dedicated switch, temperature, network time rather than precision time protocol, etc. can affect performance and influence the EBBO spread. What you see may not be what you get. One will need to upgrade to higher bandwidths and add depth-of-book data, or else face being disadvantaged to proprietary feed subscribers. Trading venues’ products differences are often determining success or failure in a few nanoseconds and/or altering bandwidth for blocks. Losing a few basis points per trade could accumulate to hundreds of millions if not a billion.

Flaw #4: Crappy clauses such as ‘authentication, authorization, and non-repudiation’ is within the RTS requirement

Did ESMA forget that they once acknowledged these concerns raised by market participants – “(i) onerous administrative obligations on data users, for example through frequent and detailed requests on the use of data; (ii) ambiguous language in the agreement; (iii) frequent unilateral amendments to the agreement; (iv) general lack of transparency on terms and conditions; (iv) excessive fees; (v) increase of fees through penalties; and (iv) overly burdensome audits”?! Investment firms want to have Enterprise license with free redistribution on ‘fair use’ basis, rather than all the onerous and burdensome charges per device, professional/ non-professional users fees, and restricted redistribution of data contents that were originally belongs to the broker-dealers themselves. The Facebook case affirmed that contents (quotes and trades contributions) belong to the content creators (broker-dealers with passthrough back to retail), NOT the streaming platforms (stock exchanges). Empirical evidence proves Exchanges optimally restricting access to price information is undeniable. It exacerbated the latency gap between Proprietary Products (PPs) and CT that caused data fragmentation. If NCAs are not rejecting the faulted RTS at the EC level, the public would feel betrayal. Elites in alleged cahoots with politicians rather than upholding justice leads to social unrest and possible change in regimes as seen all around the world.

Flaw #5: Denial of innovations and lack understanding of how encryption can level playing field and lower costs

ESMA’s statement of “innovation-related aspects are not of direct relevance to the specific nature of the proposed RTS on the input/output data RTS” reflected their naivety. Not sure if this poorly written EC equities DEG report (that I refused to have my name affiliated with) has swayed the RTS. I urge policy makers around the world and the broader industry to distinguish truths versus myths.

EuroCTP partners with Amazon Cloud, may use AWS “time sync service” over Network Time Protocol (NTP) has an observed accuracy around 400 microseconds that is insufficient for some applications that require even higher precision. We at Data Boiler advocate for Precision Time Protocol (PTP) which is widely used by HFTs and is substantiated to improve performance and reduce the observed error to under a microsecond (see this). The unmerited or non-substantiated “stab” at PTP by the EC equities DEG report was 'a clumsy denial resulting in self-exposure' of their incapabilities.

Field program gate array (FPGA) enables execution of a trade at as little as 13.9 nanoseconds which is documented in the STAC-T0 benchmark report. FPGA hardware acceleration can reduce server resource consumption by as much as 10-20 times. FPGA has been adopted in processing market data with tremendous successes, blowing the competition away.

Time-lock encryption (TLE) was first invented in 1976, the widely used RSA algorithm was used since 1999. Even the online gaming industry is using it to promote fairness, yet the electronic trading equities market is behind. Those who can afford proprietary feeds or data center co-located trading venues have an unfair advantage to access market data ahead of the general public and the remote venues. The phenomenon is like Animal Farm.

The purpose of requiring Encryption is NOT ONLY about confidentiality of data. Given the geographic disperse of trading venues, the way for CT to overcome ‘latency hop’ is by having a SECURE and SYNCHRONIZED start line and going fast by traveling light (i.e. streaming only the essential core data for pre-trade equities tape with data compression). TLE eliminates the problem of where the CT data center is located. Thus, the financial industry no longer needs to be subservient to telecom vendors and move away from overcrowded data centers to other remote locations that offer cheaper prices, hence saving money for the public in the long-term.

Indeed, one of the root causes of rising market data and connectivity costs is related to trading venues passing on fee increases by data centers and telecom infrastructure vendors to market participants. The latency arms race bids up the infrastructure costs and waste energy. If TLE can be implemented throughout the US, Texas Stock Exchange and other trading venues’ data centers would not need to be concentrated in or near Secaucus, Mahwah, Carteret, but could move back to their home states to benefit the local economy and lower costs. Same goes with Europe.