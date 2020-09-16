London Stock Exchange Sees Europe’s Largest Ever eCommerce Listing

UK tech company THG opened London’s markets for trading today, celebrating their listing on London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. The global ecommerce technology platform raised £1.88 billion pre greenshoe, the market capitalisation at IPO was £5.4 billion.
The listing of THG is the largest ecommerce IPO in Europe to date and the second largest tech listing on London Stock Exchange to date:
- Largest ecommerce listing in Europe, by capital raised, ahead of AO World (£487 million, February 2014) and Zalando (£411 million, October 2014)
- Largest tech IPO in London based on market capitalisation of company at listing (£5.4 billion). Second largest tech IPO in London by capital raised (£1.88 billion), after Worldpay (£2.5 billion, October 2015)
- Latest IPO from North of England-based tech companies in recent years, following companies such as Team 17, Sumo Digital and Blue Prism
- Tech companies have now raised £4.9bn through IPOs and further capital in London so far this year
- Tech is the 4th largest sector on London Stock Exchange, representing around 11% of the total market capitalisation of London-listed companies, almost quadrupling in size over the last 5 years
- THG have chosen to list on the Standard Segment which provides European-equivalent listing standards for over 250 companies, a quarter of all the companies listed on Main Market
London Stock Exchange offers one of the deepest pools of capital globally and gives high-quality issuers, across all our markets, access to global institutional investors.