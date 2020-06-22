London Stock Exchange Plc Appointments

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces changes to the Board of London Stock Exchange plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group plc.
Michael Findlay has been appointed Non-Executive Chair of London Stock Exchange plc, as of 24 June. Michael Findlay has worked in financial services for over thirty years and brings deep capital markets and corporate experience, having held senior positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moelis & Company LLP and UBS. His current directorships include Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of Royal Mail plc and Chair of Morgan Sindall Group plc.
Don Robert, Chair, London Stock Exchange Group:
“I would like to welcome Michael to the Group as Chair of London Stock Exchange plc. His extensive capital markets and Board-level experience will enable him to offer valuable insights to London Stock Exchange’s executive team and Board as it continues to develop its business.”
Michael Findlay:
“I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc’s Board as the Non-Executive Chair. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to continue to develop the business for the future.”
London Stock Exchange Group also notes the appointment of Nikhil Rathi as CEO of the UK Financial Conduct Authority announced today. Nikhil is currently CEO of London Stock Exchange plc. LSEG today announces that Denzil Jenkins will serve as interim CEO of London Stock Exchange plc, effective immediately. Denzil has worked in financial services for over twenty five years in roles at LSEG, Chi-X Europe, the FCA and Deutsche Bank. Prior to his current role as Global Head of Compliance, LSEG, Denzil was Head of UK Compliance & Group Regulatory Policy and Chief of Staff to the CEO, London Stock Exchange plc.
David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG:
"I’d like to thank Nikhil for his significant contribution to the Group as CEO, London Stock Exchange plc and Group Director of International Development over the last six years. He has broadened our international reach and driven innovation across our markets. We wish him continued success.”