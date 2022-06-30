London Stock Exchange Group: Result Of External Audit Tender

Following the conclusion of a formal tender process for its group audit, London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”) is pleased to announce that, subject to satisfactory contractual terms, Deloitte LLP will be selected to act as its new auditor.

LSEG’s current auditor, EY, will resign as auditor of the Group following completion of the audit for the year ending 31 December 2023.

The appointment of Deloitte to carry out the audit of the Group's financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 will take effect following EY's resignation. A resolution to appoint Deloitte as external auditor will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

LSEG stated its intention to undertake the tender for external audit services in its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts. A formal and comprehensive tender process, in which audit firms outside of the “Big 4” were also considered, has been overseen by the Group's Audit Committee.

The Board of London Stock Exchange Group would like to thank EY for its significant contribution and service as auditor.