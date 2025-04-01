London Stock Exchange Group PLC Transactions In Own Securities

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc (Morgan Stanley) as part of its share buyback programme, as announced on 3 March 2025:

Date of purchase: 31 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,246 Highest price paid per share: 11,560.00p Lowest price paid per share: 11,425.00p Volume weighted average price per share: 11,505.20p

LSEG intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transactions, LSEG holds 13,221,798 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury and has 530,366,811 ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 530,366,811. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as implemented, retained, amended, extended, re-enacted or otherwise given effect in the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021 and as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter) a full breakdown of the individual trades made by the Morgan Stanley on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is included below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact:

London Stock Exchange Group plc Lucie Holloway, Rhiannon Davies (Media) +44 (0)20 7797 1222 ir@lseg.com Peregrine Riviere (Investors)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,246 (ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34) Date of purchases: 31 March 2025 Investment firm: Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Aggregate Information:

Venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated Volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share XLON 11,524.72p 598 11,465.00p 11,560.00p TRQX 11,487.19p 648 11,425.00p 11,555.00p

Detailed Information: