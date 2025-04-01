Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

London Stock Exchange Group PLC Transactions In Own Securities

Date 01/04/2025

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc (Morgan Stanley) as part of its share buyback programme, as announced on 3 March 2025:

Date of purchase:

31 March 2025

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,246

 

 

Highest price paid per share:

11,560.00p

 

 

Lowest price paid per share:

11,425.00p

 

 

Volume weighted average price per share:

11,505.20p

 

LSEG intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

 

Following the above transactions, LSEG holds 13,221,798 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury and has 530,366,811 ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 530,366,811. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as implemented, retained, amended, extended, re-enacted or otherwise given effect in the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021 and as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter) a full breakdown of the individual trades made by the Morgan Stanley on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is included below.

 

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

London Stock Exchange Group plc

 

Lucie Holloway, Rhiannon Davies (Media)

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

ir@lseg.com

Peregrine Riviere (Investors)

 

Schedule of Purchases

 

Shares purchased:

1,246 (ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34)

Date of purchases:

31 March 2025

Investment firm:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

 

 

Aggregate Information:

Venue

Volume weighted average price

Aggregated Volume

Lowest price per share

Highest price per share

XLON

11,524.72p

598

11,465.00p

11,560.00p

TRQX

11,487.19p

648

11,425.00p

11,555.00p

 

Detailed Information:

 

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

31/03/2025

09:07:59

GBP

26

11560.00

XLON

E0MXRlEb98Z5

31/03/2025

09:07:59

GBP

1

11560.00

XLON

E0MXRlEb98Z8

31/03/2025

09:07:59

GBP

154

11560.00

XLON

E0MXRlEb98ZB

31/03/2025

10:09:21

GBP

118

11555.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFm0pk2

31/03/2025

11:26:44

GBP

123

11545.00

XLON

E0MXRlEbBkdc

31/03/2025

13:51:46

GBP

124

11535.00

XLON

E0MXRlEbEAOD

31/03/2025

14:04:43

GBP

12

11530.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmIUaH

31/03/2025

14:10:49

GBP

118

11535.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmIvzb

31/03/2025

14:42:40

GBP

3

11465.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmLzVf

31/03/2025

14:42:40

GBP

2

11465.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmLzVh

31/03/2025

14:47:35

GBP

6

11455.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmMRU0

31/03/2025

15:09:59

GBP

115

11445.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmPGWp

31/03/2025

15:22:00

GBP

140

11425.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmQXPr

31/03/2025

16:11:24

GBP

170

11465.00

XLON

E0MXRlEbHy1k

31/03/2025

16:24:23

GBP

134

11485.00

TRQX

E0MXRlFmWWAH

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg