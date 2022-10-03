London Stock Exchange Group plc - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at close of business on 30 September 2022, London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) confirms that its share capital consists of a total of 558,244,024 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 504,283,234 ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares); (ii) 51,124,377 limited-voting ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each, which carry one-tenth of a vote each; and (iii) 2,836,413 ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG on 30 September 2022 is 509,395,672. The above figure of 509,395,672 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, LSEG under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.