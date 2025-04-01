London Stock Exchange Group plc - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at close of business on 31 March 2025, London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) confirms that its share capital consists of a total of 543,588,609 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 530,366,811 ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares); and (ii) 13,221,798 ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG on 31 March 2025 is 530,366,811. The above figure of 530,366,811 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, LSEG under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.