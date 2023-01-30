London Stock Exchange Group Plc - Strategic Partnership With Microsoft - Completion Of Share Purchase

London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") today announces that, further to its announcement of 12 December 2022 with respect to its 10-year strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft"), Microsoft has completed the acquisition of 21,164,022 voting ordinary shares in LSEG from York Holdings II Limited ("Holdings II") and York Holdings III Limited ("Holdings III"), entities owned by certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone, an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd, and by Thomson Reuters, the former Refinitiv shareholders. As a result of the acquisition, Microsoft holds a voting interest in LSEG of approximately 4.2%, based on the total voting rights in LSEG as of close of business on 27 January 2023.

In accordance with LR 9.6.16R of the FCA's Listing Rules, LSEG notes that the disposal by Holdings II and Holdings III to Microsoft was made pursuant to a variation of the lock-up arrangements contained in the Relationship Agreement entered into on completion of the Refinitiv transaction, as set out in further detail in the announcement of 12 December 2022.