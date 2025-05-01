Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

London Stock Exchange Group plc: Result Of AGM

Date 01/05/2025

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 May 2025 were passed by shareholders.  Resolutions 1 - 19 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 20 - 23 as Special Resolutions.  

London Stock Exchange Group plc Annual General Meeting Poll Results:

 

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

VOTES
WITHHELD

1.    

To receive the annual report and accounts

423,823,175

99.97

111,077

0.03

423,934,252

80.07%

500,727

2.    

To declare and pay a dividend

423,731,297

99.86

607,455

0.14

424,338,752

80.14%

96,227

3.    

To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration and the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee

292,722,684

69.61

127,792,714

30.39

420,515,398

79.42%

3,919,580

4.    

To re-elect Dominic Blakemore as a Director

415,113,173

97.83

9,188,567

2.17

424,301,740

80.13%

133,239

5.    

To re-elect Martin Brand as a Director

407,597,088

96.06

16,717,732

3.94

424,314,820

80.14%

120,158

6.    

To re-elect Professor Kathleen DeRose as a Director

416,142,618

98.07

8,172,394

1.93

424,315,012

80.14%

119,967

7.    

To re-elect Tsega Gebreyes as a Director

418,189,471

98.56

6,126,469

1.44

424,315,940

80.14%

119,039

8.    

To re-elect Scott Guthrie as a Director

392,751,530

92.56

31,561,923

7.44

424,313,453

80.14%

121,525

9.    

To re-elect Cressida Hogg CBE as a Director

417,952,559

98.50

6,362,348

1.50

424,314,907

80.14%

120,072

10.  

To re-elect Michel-Alain Proch as a Director

422,244,933

99.51

2,071,074

0.49

424,316,007

80.14%

118,972

11.  

To re-elect Dr Val Rahmani as a Director

417,953,316

98.50

6,360,782

1.50

424,314,098

80.14%

120,881

12.  

To re-elect Don Robert CBE as a Director

379,815,469

91.03

37,446,907

8.97

417,262,376

78.81%

7,172,602

13.  

To re-elect David Schwimmer as a Director

423,363,538

99.77

961,051

0.23

424,324,589

80.14%

110,390

14.  

To re-elect William Vereker as a Director

409,948,798

96.61

14,392,649

3.39

424,341,447

80.14%

93,532

15.  

To elect Lloyd Pitchford as a Director

422,929,601

99.68

1,371,537

0.32

424,301,138

80.13%

133,841

16.  

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor

424,101,647

99.95

221,879

0.05

424,323,526

80.14%

111,453

17.  

To authorise the Audit Committee to approve the auditor's remuneration

424,166,759

99.96

158,868

0.04

424,325,627

80.14%

109,352

18.  

To renew the Directors' authority to allot shares

404,254,167

95.27

20,049,346

4.73

424,303,513

80.13%

131,465

19.  

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

417,342,242

98.36

6,942,582

1.64

424,284,824

80.13%

150,155

20.  

To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of an allotment of equity securities for cash

393,775,974

92.92

29,997,089

7.08

423,773,063

80.03%

661,916

21.  

To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of a further allotment of equity securities for cash, for the purposes of financing a transaction

383,658,784

90.61

39,772,631

9.39

423,431,415

79.97%

1,003,562

22.  

To grant the Directors authority to purchase the Company's own shares

423,067,801

99.75

1,062,371

0.25

424,130,172

80.10%

304,807

23.  

That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

403,716,364

95.14

20,615,194

4.86

424,331,558

80.14%

103,420

 

Notes

1.   Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

2.   As at 6.30pm on 29 April 2025, the share capital of the Company consisted of a total of 543,599,966 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 529,486,220 voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares), which carry one vote each; and (ii) 14,113,746 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG as at that time were 529,486,220.

3.   Ordinary shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

4.   The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.

5.   Results of the poll will also be available shortly on the Company's website:  https://www.lseg.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

Resolution 3 - Directors' Remuneration Report

The Company acknowledges that whilst a majority of shareholders voted in favour of Resolution 3 (the Directors' Remuneration Report), the overall vote in favour was below 80 per cent. The Board consulted with shareholders on this matter and will continue to engage with them and carefully consider any further shareholder feedback. We will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

