London Stock Exchange Group plc: Result Of AGM

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 May 2025 were passed by shareholders. Resolutions 1 - 19 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 20 - 23 as Special Resolutions.
London Stock Exchange Group plc Annual General Meeting Poll Results:
|
|
RESOLUTION
|
VOTES
|
%
|
VOTES
|
%
|
VOTES
|
% OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
|
VOTES
|
1.
|
To receive the annual report and accounts
|
423,823,175
|
99.97
|
111,077
|
0.03
|
423,934,252
|
80.07%
|
500,727
|
2.
|
To declare and pay a dividend
|
423,731,297
|
99.86
|
607,455
|
0.14
|
424,338,752
|
80.14%
|
96,227
|
3.
|
To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration and the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee
|
292,722,684
|
69.61
|
127,792,714
|
30.39
|
420,515,398
|
79.42%
|
3,919,580
|
4.
|
To re-elect Dominic Blakemore as a Director
|
415,113,173
|
97.83
|
9,188,567
|
2.17
|
424,301,740
|
80.13%
|
133,239
|
5.
|
To re-elect Martin Brand as a Director
|
407,597,088
|
96.06
|
16,717,732
|
3.94
|
424,314,820
|
80.14%
|
120,158
|
6.
|
To re-elect Professor Kathleen DeRose as a Director
|
416,142,618
|
98.07
|
8,172,394
|
1.93
|
424,315,012
|
80.14%
|
119,967
|
7.
|
To re-elect Tsega Gebreyes as a Director
|
418,189,471
|
98.56
|
6,126,469
|
1.44
|
424,315,940
|
80.14%
|
119,039
|
8.
|
To re-elect Scott Guthrie as a Director
|
392,751,530
|
92.56
|
31,561,923
|
7.44
|
424,313,453
|
80.14%
|
121,525
|
9.
|
To re-elect Cressida Hogg CBE as a Director
|
417,952,559
|
98.50
|
6,362,348
|
1.50
|
424,314,907
|
80.14%
|
120,072
|
10.
|
To re-elect Michel-Alain Proch as a Director
|
422,244,933
|
99.51
|
2,071,074
|
0.49
|
424,316,007
|
80.14%
|
118,972
|
11.
|
To re-elect Dr Val Rahmani as a Director
|
417,953,316
|
98.50
|
6,360,782
|
1.50
|
424,314,098
|
80.14%
|
120,881
|
12.
|
To re-elect Don Robert CBE as a Director
|
379,815,469
|
91.03
|
37,446,907
|
8.97
|
417,262,376
|
78.81%
|
7,172,602
|
13.
|
To re-elect David Schwimmer as a Director
|
423,363,538
|
99.77
|
961,051
|
0.23
|
424,324,589
|
80.14%
|
110,390
|
14.
|
To re-elect William Vereker as a Director
|
409,948,798
|
96.61
|
14,392,649
|
3.39
|
424,341,447
|
80.14%
|
93,532
|
15.
|
To elect Lloyd Pitchford as a Director
|
422,929,601
|
99.68
|
1,371,537
|
0.32
|
424,301,138
|
80.13%
|
133,841
|
16.
|
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor
|
424,101,647
|
99.95
|
221,879
|
0.05
|
424,323,526
|
80.14%
|
111,453
|
17.
|
To authorise the Audit Committee to approve the auditor's remuneration
|
424,166,759
|
99.96
|
158,868
|
0.04
|
424,325,627
|
80.14%
|
109,352
|
18.
|
To renew the Directors' authority to allot shares
|
404,254,167
|
95.27
|
20,049,346
|
4.73
|
424,303,513
|
80.13%
|
131,465
|
19.
|
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|
417,342,242
|
98.36
|
6,942,582
|
1.64
|
424,284,824
|
80.13%
|
150,155
|
20.
|
To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of an allotment of equity securities for cash
|
393,775,974
|
92.92
|
29,997,089
|
7.08
|
423,773,063
|
80.03%
|
661,916
|
21.
|
To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of a further allotment of equity securities for cash, for the purposes of financing a transaction
|
383,658,784
|
90.61
|
39,772,631
|
9.39
|
423,431,415
|
79.97%
|
1,003,562
|
22.
|
To grant the Directors authority to purchase the Company's own shares
|
423,067,801
|
99.75
|
1,062,371
|
0.25
|
424,130,172
|
80.10%
|
304,807
|
23.
|
That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|
403,716,364
|
95.14
|
20,615,194
|
4.86
|
424,331,558
|
80.14%
|
103,420
Notes
1. Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
2. As at 6.30pm on 29 April 2025, the share capital of the Company consisted of a total of 543,599,966 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 529,486,220 voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares), which carry one vote each; and (ii) 14,113,746 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG as at that time were 529,486,220.
3. Ordinary shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.
4. The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.
5. Results of the poll will also be available shortly on the Company's website: https://www.lseg.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting
Resolution 3 - Directors' Remuneration Report
The Company acknowledges that whilst a majority of shareholders voted in favour of Resolution 3 (the Directors' Remuneration Report), the overall vote in favour was below 80 per cent. The Board consulted with shareholders on this matter and will continue to engage with them and carefully consider any further shareholder feedback. We will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.