London Stock Exchange Group plc: Result Of AGM

All resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 May 2025 were passed by shareholders. Resolutions 1 - 19 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 20 - 23 as Special Resolutions.

WITHHELD 1. To receive the annual report and accounts 423,823,175 99.97 111,077 0.03 423,934,252 80.07% 500,727 2. To declare and pay a dividend 423,731,297 99.86 607,455 0.14 424,338,752 80.14% 96,227 3. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration and the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee 292,722,684 69.61 127,792,714 30.39 420,515,398 79.42% 3,919,580 4. To re-elect Dominic Blakemore as a Director 415,113,173 97.83 9,188,567 2.17 424,301,740 80.13% 133,239 5. To re-elect Martin Brand as a Director 407,597,088 96.06 16,717,732 3.94 424,314,820 80.14% 120,158 6. To re-elect Professor Kathleen DeRose as a Director 416,142,618 98.07 8,172,394 1.93 424,315,012 80.14% 119,967 7. To re-elect Tsega Gebreyes as a Director 418,189,471 98.56 6,126,469 1.44 424,315,940 80.14% 119,039 8. To re-elect Scott Guthrie as a Director 392,751,530 92.56 31,561,923 7.44 424,313,453 80.14% 121,525 9. To re-elect Cressida Hogg CBE as a Director 417,952,559 98.50 6,362,348 1.50 424,314,907 80.14% 120,072 10. To re-elect Michel-Alain Proch as a Director 422,244,933 99.51 2,071,074 0.49 424,316,007 80.14% 118,972 11. To re-elect Dr Val Rahmani as a Director 417,953,316 98.50 6,360,782 1.50 424,314,098 80.14% 120,881 12. To re-elect Don Robert CBE as a Director 379,815,469 91.03 37,446,907 8.97 417,262,376 78.81% 7,172,602 13. To re-elect David Schwimmer as a Director 423,363,538 99.77 961,051 0.23 424,324,589 80.14% 110,390 14. To re-elect William Vereker as a Director 409,948,798 96.61 14,392,649 3.39 424,341,447 80.14% 93,532 15. To elect Lloyd Pitchford as a Director 422,929,601 99.68 1,371,537 0.32 424,301,138 80.13% 133,841 16. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 424,101,647 99.95 221,879 0.05 424,323,526 80.14% 111,453 17. To authorise the Audit Committee to approve the auditor's remuneration 424,166,759 99.96 158,868 0.04 424,325,627 80.14% 109,352 18. To renew the Directors' authority to allot shares 404,254,167 95.27 20,049,346 4.73 424,303,513 80.13% 131,465 19. To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure 417,342,242 98.36 6,942,582 1.64 424,284,824 80.13% 150,155 20. To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of an allotment of equity securities for cash 393,775,974 92.92 29,997,089 7.08 423,773,063 80.03% 661,916 21. To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of a further allotment of equity securities for cash, for the purposes of financing a transaction 383,658,784 90.61 39,772,631 9.39 423,431,415 79.97% 1,003,562 22. To grant the Directors authority to purchase the Company's own shares 423,067,801 99.75 1,062,371 0.25 424,130,172 80.10% 304,807 23. That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 403,716,364 95.14 20,615,194 4.86 424,331,558 80.14% 103,420

Notes

1. Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

2. As at 6.30pm on 29 April 2025, the share capital of the Company consisted of a total of 543,599,966 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 529,486,220 voting ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares), which carry one vote each; and (ii) 14,113,746 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG as at that time were 529,486,220.

3. Ordinary shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

4. The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.

5. Results of the poll will also be available shortly on the Company's website: https://www.lseg.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

Resolution 3 - Directors' Remuneration Report

The Company acknowledges that whilst a majority of shareholders voted in favour of Resolution 3 (the Directors' Remuneration Report), the overall vote in favour was below 80 per cent. The Board consulted with shareholders on this matter and will continue to engage with them and carefully consider any further shareholder feedback. We will publish an update on that engagement within six months of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.