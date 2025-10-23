London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Q3 2025 Trading Update - Delivering Strong Growth, Raising Margin Guidance, Increasing Share Buyback LSEG Everywhere Delivering Trusted Licensed Data To Scale AI In Financial Services

In the webcast this morning, we will present an analysis of revenue by user type for Workflows and by data type for Data & Feeds, to further aid understanding of our business and to demonstrate how our end-to-end workflows and trusted data are essential to our customers. These disclosures are summarised below.

Workflows: Traders, accounting for c.50% of Workflows revenue, are benefiting from the deep integration of exclusive, LSEG-enriched and industry-standard content into their pre-trade, at-trade and post-trade tools, networks including Messenger and Advanced Dealing, and access to proprietary analytics and trading venues. A further c.20% of Workflows revenue comes from Trading functionality, including trade routing and order and execution management services.

Investment Banking represents c.15% of Workflows revenue, where practitioners benefit from proprietary, enriched and industry-standard data across deals, corporate actions and research.

Investment Management and Wealth users account for c.15% of Workflows revenue. For these customers, our data leadership including Reuters and Dow Jones news, research and IBES consensus estimates, as well as tools like FTSE benchmark creation and portfolio analytics, are key differentiating features.

For all Workspace customers, the integration of AI over the coming months, and the launch of Open Directory, will further enhance collaboration, surface powerful insights from trusted data and streamline workflows.

Data & Feeds: Our accurate, auditable and trusted data is either infrastructure-based, proprietary, exclusive, enhanced or, in the case of public data, benefiting from our extensive processes to validate, normalise and structure it into consistent and easy-to-use datasets. Around 90% of our Data & Feeds revenue comes from activities where we have built a deep intellectual property, technology or infrastructure advantage.

Around 45% of our Data & Feeds revenue comes from real-time data distributed via our proprietary physical network. Another c.25% of revenue comes from specialised data sources (proprietary, contributed or exclusive) like fixed income evaluated pricing, deals league tables and publications, which we have further enriched with our own analysis. 10% comes from other specialised data from exclusive and aggregated non-public sources like Reuters news and contributed fund data. A further 10% comes from public data that we enrich with our own analysis – like IBES earnings estimates or SentiMine analysis.

The remaining 10% of Data & Feeds revenue is from purely public sources, but that data too goes through our extensive data transformation and standardisation processes, and is rarely sold in isolation.