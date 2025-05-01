London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Q1 2025 Trading Update - Strong Start To The Year: Accelerating D&A Growth And Excellent Performance From Markets Division, Full Year Guidance Confirmed

David Schwimmer, CEO said:

“We have started the year strongly, delivering another quarter of good growth. Our Data & Analytics business accelerated further, and Risk Intelligence and FTSE Russell continued to perform well. Our Markets division saw strong broad-based growth against a backdrop of elevated volatility, which has persisted into April reflecting continuing uncertainty around the outlook for financial markets and the global economy more broadly.

“We continue to drive the strategic transformation of our business – building a strong product pipeline, investing in our engineering talent and delivering on the Microsoft partnership.

“Our strong first quarter performance is testament to the value of our diversified business model. We look forward to further progress in the rest of the year, consistent with our financial targets.”