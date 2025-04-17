London Stock Exchange Group PLC: Publication Of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 17 April 2025 of LSEGA Financing plc for the

(i) JPY11,500,000,000 1.493 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 24 April 2028 (ISIN: XS3056992848) (the 2028 Notes) (the 2028 Final Terms);

(ii) JPY14,300,000,000 1.732 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 April 2030 (ISIN: XS3056992921) (the 2030 Notes) (the 2030 Final Terms);

(iii) JPY9,000,000,000 2.188 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 April 2035 (ISIN: XS3056993226) (the 2035 Notes) (the 2035 Final Terms); and

(iv) JPY5,200,000,000 2.382 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 April 2037 (ISIN: XS3056993812) (the 2037 Notes and together with the 2028 Notes, the 2030 Notes and the 2035 Notes, the Notes) (the 2037 Final Terms and together with the 2028 Final Terms, the 2030 Final Terms and the 2035 Final Terms, the Final Terms),

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by London Stock Exchange Group plc and issued pursuant to the £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of London Stock Exchange Group plc, LSEGA Financing plc, LSEG Netherlands B.V. and LSEG US Fin Corp. (the Programme).

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with the offering circular dated 28 March 2025 relating to the Programme (the Offering Circular), which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

To view the 2028 Final Terms for the 2028 Notes, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5278F_1-2025-4-17.pdf

To view the 2030 Final Terms for the 2030 Notes, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5278F_2-2025-4-17.pdf

To view the 2035 Final Terms for the 2035 Notes, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5278F_3-2025-4-17.pdf

To view the 2037 Final Terms for the 2037 Notes, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5278F_4-2025-4-17.pdf

A copy of each of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism