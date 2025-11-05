London Stock Exchange Group PLC: Publication Of Final Terms

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:

Final Terms dated 4 November 2025 of LSEG Netherlands B.V. for the €500,000,000 3.000 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 6 November 2031 (ISIN: XS3225988826) (the Notes) (the Final Terms), unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by London Stock Exchange Group plc and issued pursuant to the £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of London Stock Exchange Group plc, LSEGA Financing plc, LSEG Netherlands B.V. and LSEG US Fin Corp. (the Programme).

The Final Terms contain the final terms of the Notes and must be read in conjunction with the offering circular dated 28 March 2025 relating to the Programme, as supplemented by the supplements to the Offering Circular dated 8 August 2025 and 30 October 2025 (together, the Offering Circular), which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

To view the Final Terms for the Notes, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2970G_1-2025-11-5.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism