London Stock Exchange Group Plc Preliminary Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2024 - Strong Growth, Accelerating Product Innovation, Significant Margin Improvement, Equity Free Cash Flow £2.2 Billion; Positive Outlook For 2025

David Schwimmer, CEO said:



“We have delivered on our strategy in 2024. LSEG has achieved a strong performance across the Group enhanced by an exceptional year for Tradeweb. The product innovation we are bringing to customers continues to strengthen our position in the market, and we have made great progress on our transformation. We have successfully generated top line growth with improved profitability.

“Key highlights for the year include material enhancements to the Workspace platform; the availability of more of our leading datasets across cloud-based platforms, meeting our customers where they want to work; and continued significant progress across products and geographies for Post Trade. In addition, we have been a driving force behind reforms that secure London’s position as a leading global venue for capital raising. We also reached an important milestone in our partnership with Microsoft, with the first products now generally available for customers, and a strong pipeline for 2025.

“Our guidance for continued growth and improving profitability in 2025 demonstrates our confidence in our model, which has consistently delivered strong performance across a range of market conditions. We remain committed to innovating for customers and driving returns for shareholders.”