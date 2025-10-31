Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") Transactions In Own Shares

Date 31/10/2025

LSEG announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each from Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback programme, as announced on 04 August 2025.

Date of purchase:

30 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

117,856

Lowest price paid per share:

93.4400

Highest price paid per share:

95.1600

Average price paid per share:

94.3247

 

LSEG intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, LSEG holds 23,840,989 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury and has 517,158,977 ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 517,158,977. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as implemented, retained, amended, extended, re-enacted or otherwise given effect in the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021 and as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter), a full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme can be found at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5903F_1-2025-10-30.pdf

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 117,856 (ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34)

Date of purchases: 30 October 2025

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

Venue

Volume-weighted average price

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share

Highest price per share

London Stock Exchange

94.3247

117,856

93.4400

95.1600

Turquoise

 

 

 

 
Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach