London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") Transactions In Own Shares

LSEG announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each from Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback programme, as announced on 04 August 2025.

Date of purchase: 21 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 214,572 Lowest price paid per share: 86.0400 Highest price paid per share: 87.1200 Average price paid per share: 86.5850

LSEG intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Date of purchases: 21 October 2025

Investment firm: GSI

Following the above transaction, LSEG holds 23,273,360 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury and has 517,726,606 ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 517,726,606. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as implemented, retained, amended, extended, re-enacted or otherwise given effect in the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021 and as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter), a full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme can be found at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2886E_1-2025-10-21.pdf



Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 214,572 (ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34)

Date of purchases: 21 October 2025

Aggregated information:





