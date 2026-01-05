London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") Transaction In Own Shares

LSEG announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each from Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback programme, as announced on 04 November 2025.

Date of purchase: 02 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 114,344 Lowest price paid per share: 8,818.00p Highest price paid per share: 9,010.00p Average price paid per share: 8,916.77p

LSEG intends to cancel all of the purchased shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, LSEG has 510,293,731 ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in issue (excluding treasury shares) and holds 21,451,599 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 510,293,731. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as implemented, retained, amended, extended, re-enacted or otherwise given effect in the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021 and as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter), a full breakdown of the individual purchases by Citi on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme can be found at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5458N_1-2026-1-2.pdf

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 114,344 (ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34)

Date of purchases: 02 January 2026

Investment firm: Citi

Aggregate information: