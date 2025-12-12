Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") Transaction In Own Shares

Date 12/12/2025

LSEG announces it has

Date of purchase:

11 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

274,419

Lowest price paid per share:

8,286.00p

Highest price paid per share:

8,462.00p

Average price paid per share:

8,366.59p


LSEG intends to cancel all of the purchased shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, LSEG has 511,560,218 ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in issue (excluding treasury shares) and holds 24,051,599 of its ordinary shares of 679/86 pence each in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 511,560,218. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of retained EU law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as implemented, retained, amended, extended, re-enacted or otherwise given effect in the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021 and as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter), a full breakdown of the individual purchases by Citi on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme can be found at:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2822L_1-2025-12-11.pdf

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:       274,419 (ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34)

Date of purchases:      11 December 2025

Investment firm:         Citi

Aggregate information:


Venue

Volume-weighted average price

Aggregated volume

Lowest price per share

Highest price per share

Turquoise

8,360.09

19,886

8,286.00

8,460.00

London Stock Exchange

8,367.10

254,533

8,286.00

8,462.00
