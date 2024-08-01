London Stock Exchange Group Plc Interim Results For Six Months Ended 30 June 2024 - Delivering On All Fronts In H1: Consistent Growth, Improving Profitability, Strong Product Pipeline And Significant Shareholder Returns

David Schwimmer, CEO said:

“We have finished the first half strongly, maintaining our momentum in Q2 with every business line contributing to revenue growth. This reflects the strength of our proposition, the improvements we have made to our products and the depth of our relationships with customers.

“Our high pace of innovation continues. We have made significant enhancements to Workspace, leading to several competitor displacements. We are building on our leadership in data, expanding our pricing and reference content substantially and adding over 70 new feeds to our low-latency data coverage. The recent strategic partnership with Dow Jones also brings leading breadth in news coverage. In FTSE Russell, we are seeing strong demand for our differentiated climate transition and multi-asset solutions. Our Post Trade Solutions businesses are gaining momentum, particularly in FX forwards optimisation. Tradeweb had an outstanding first half, growing share in a strong marketplace. Our partnership with Microsoft is approaching commercialisation as the first product becomes more widely available by year-end.

“We are also delivering efficiency improvements, with underlying margin improving year-on-year despite ongoing investment, and we expect this trend to continue. We look forward to further progress in the second half of the year, and are reiterating all of our medium-term guidance.”

Six months ending 30 June, reported 2024

£m 2023

£m Variance % Constant currency variance % Organic constant currency variance % Total income (excl. recoveries) 4,204 3,990 5.4% 7.6% 7.1% Recoveries1 185 189 (2.1%) 0.6% 0.6% Total income (incl. recoveries) 4,389 4,179 5.0% 7.3% 6.8%

Reported EBITDA 1,944 1,774 9.6% Operating Profit 812 745 9.0% Profit before tax 693 662 4.7% Basic earnings per share 64.7 77.2 (16.2%) Dividends per share 41.0 35.7 14.8%

Adjusted2 Operating expenses before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (1,759) (1,718) 2.4% 6.4% 5.7% EBITDA 2,040 1,888 8.1% 8.4% 8.4% EBITDA margin 48.5% 47.3% Operating profit 1,563 1,434 9.0% 8.8% 8.9% Adjusted earnings per share 174.0 160.9 8.1%

Financial highlights

(All growth rates relate to H1 and are expressed on an organic, constant currency basis unless otherwise stated)

Total income (excl. recoveries) up 7.1%; up 5.4% on a reported basis

Good momentum in Q2: Total income (excl. recoveries) +7.8%

All divisions performing well: Data & Analytics +4.3%, FTSE Russell +11.5%, Risk Intelligence +11.5%, Capital Markets +17.4%, Post Trade stable after strong 2023

Annual subscription value (ASV) up 6.4% at June 2024, in line with guidance

Improving profitability: Adjusted EBITDA margin 48.5%, +120 bps. Underlying performance +50 bps and FX-related impacts +70 bps

Adjusted net finance costs of £112 million, mainly reflecting the cost of refinancing in the current higher interest rate environment and higher net debt

Adjusted EPS +8.1% to 174.0p reflecting strong income growth, good cost control and a lower share count

Basic EPS -16.2% on a reported basis due to increasing non-underlying amortisation from the Refinitiv acquisition and a higher reported tax rate

Free cash flow up 29% to £761 million; leverage (net debt to EBITDA) 2.0x

Strategic progress and outlook