London Stock Exchange Group Data & Analytics Division: Leadership Transition

Andrea Remyn Stone steps down from role as Group Head, Data & Analytics

LSEG announces leadership transition, including search process for successor

LSEG continues to perform in line with expectations and consistent with all of our financial guidance

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Andrea Remyn Stone has decided to step down from her role as Group Head, Data & Analytics for personal reasons. Andrea will remain as an adviser to LSEG until she leaves in the Autumn.

David Schwimmer will lead Data & Analytics until the process to identify a new Group Head, Data & Analytics concludes.

In the meantime, the following roles will report to David from 1 July:

Product Solutions: Phil Cotter, currently Group Head of Customer and Third-Party Risk, has been appointed interim Head of Product Solutions in the Data & Analytics division.

Sales & Key Account Management: Ron Lefferts, Group Head of Sales & Account Management, will continue to lead the Data & Analytics sales and LSEG key account teams.

LSEG continues to perform well, in line with expectations and consistent with all our financial guidance. The Group looks forward to updating investors in more detail at its planned half-year results on 5 August.

David Schwimmer, CEO said:

“With the significant contribution Andrea has made, our Data & Analytics business is in great shape and continues to perform well.

“It is a credit to Andrea and the talent she has developed in the team that we are in a strong position to manage this transition and continue driving growth. We all wish Andrea well for the future.”