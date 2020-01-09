London Stock Exchange Group Capital Markets Leadership

London Stock Exchange Group (“LSEG”, “the Group”) today announces that Murray Roos will join as Group Director, Capital Markets and a member of the LSEG Executive Committee. He will report to David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG and starts his position on 1 April 2020. In this role, Murray will be responsible for LSEG’s global capital markets business across primary and secondary markets. As LSEG announced in April 2019, Raffaele Jerusalmi will continue as Group Director, Capital Markets until Murray joins the Group.
David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG said: “Murray Roos brings to the Group deep experience in capital markets in both developed and emerging markets. He brings a global understanding of the capital markets lifecycle across asset classes from pre-trade through to trading execution and post-trade. We look forward to his developing the business further in partnership with our customers.”
Murray Roos said: “I’m delighted to be joining LSEG, an iconic institution with a world class capital markets business. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive the business forward.”
Murray joins LSEG from Citigroup, where he was most recently Global Co-Head of Equities and Securities Services, having previously led Global Equity Sales and Trading, as well as the Multi-Asset Structuring Group. Prior to joining Citigroup in 2015, he spent a decade at Deutsche Bank holding a number of senior roles including EMEA Head of Equities, Head of Emerging Markets Equities and Global Head of Prime Finance. He began his career as a derivatives trader in South Africa.